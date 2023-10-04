Love Affair Turns Fatal As Punjab Girl Ends Life 2 Days After Boyfriend Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Punjab Girl Ends Life 2 Days After Boyfriend Dies By Suicide | Twitter

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-olf girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her hostel in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 3). The girl took the extreme step after knowing about the death of her boyfriend who also died by suicide two days ago on Sunday (October 1). The heart-wrenching love story ended with the death of the lovers.

The young woman was not able to bear the death of her boyfriend

The young woman was not able to bear the death of her boyfriend and ended her life as well after learning about the suicide of her lover. The incident occurred in the Gachibowli police station area. The girl who was identified as Neha hailed from Punjab and was staying at the hostel where she hanged herself to death. She was staying in the hostel for around eight months. The girl was employed as a salesgirl at a bakery in Nanakranguda.

Salman committed suicide on October 1

Her boyfriend named Salman who hailed from Venkatapuram also joined the bakery and they both fell in love with each other. Salman was removed from the job after the bakery management came to know about the love affair. Salman was upset after the loss of the job and his parents also refused to marry Salman with Neha after they came to know about their relationship. Depressed over this, Salman committed suicide on October 1.

Found the dead body of Neha hanging from the fan

On Tuesday, Neha did not showed up for work at the bakery and stayed back at the hostel. When the cleaning staff came to clean the room, she did not respond to the knocking at the door. The hostel staff went suspicious and looked from the window and found Neha hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room. They immediately informed the police and the police arrived at the hostel and broke open the door and found the dead body of Neha hanging from the fan.

The dead body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem

The police registered a case of suicide in connection and have initiated a probe. The dead body of the girl has been sent to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. The police said that she ended her life as she was not able bear the news of the suicide of her boyfriend.

