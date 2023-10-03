UP: Woman Dies By Suicide After Laying Down In Front Of Moving Train At Hapur Station; Shocking Video Surfaces

A shocking incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday when a woman died by suicide after laying down in front of a moving train at the railway station.

Tragedy unfolded in front of hundreds of passengers on the platform when they saw a woman jumping on the tracks, going in front of the incoming train and laying down on the tracks.

The train ran over her before the driver could stop the locomotive, even though he had hit the emergency brakes and it was slowing down.

The gut-wrenching incident was caught on a CCTV camera placed on the opposite platform to where she died. The cops have launched a probe into the suicide and are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

जिंदगी अनमोल है वो आपकी खुद की दी हुई नही है तो आपको उसे लेने का भी हक आपका नही है ,😥#Hapur ट्रेन के आते ही एक महिला ट्रैक पर लेट गई और महिला की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत हो गई



पुलिस खुदकुशी की जांच कर रही है मामला सीसीटीवी में कैद । pic.twitter.com/a31liVGtig — Akash Kumar (@Akashkchoudhary) October 3, 2023

“A probe has been launched into the incident and efforts are on to ascertain her identity,” UP police said.