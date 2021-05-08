Mumbai: Drug peddler held from Worli with 40 grams cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh

The Azad Maidan unit of Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotic Cell arrested a 40-year-old man from Worli on Friday and seized 40 kilograms of cannabis valued at Rs 8 lakh from him. The accused, identified as Shivkumar Basayya, has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had received a tip-off about a drug peddler arriving near Worli on Friday and a trap was laid accordingly near Worli Dairy Workers Quarters on Friday morning, around 6.45 am. As per the Information, the accused, Basayya, arrived at the spot with two white bags, and the police intercepted him.

Upon interception, police found 40 grams of good quality cannabis valued at Rs 8 lakh in the international market. Basayya was immediately arrested and the contraband was seized. He was arrested and booked under sections of the NDPS Act and further probe is underway, said an official.

During the preliminary probe, police questioned him about the source of the drugs and suspect that Basayya, a drug peddler, could be a part of a bigger international drug syndicate and be involved in peddling other high quality drugs in the city. Police are investigating the matter and more arrests are likely to be made.