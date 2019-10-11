Mumbai: Drug addict stabs man to death

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, while three others, including two women, were injured after a drug addict attacked them on Thursday in the eastern suburb of Shivaji Nagar, police said.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, when the accused, identified as Yogesh Rajesh Gupta, attacked a woman from his neighbourhood with a knife, an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

"When several passers-by came to the woman's rescue, the accused started attacking them as well. During the tussle, Gupta stabbed Arvind Yadav, who died on the spot," he said.