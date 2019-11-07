Mumbai: Driver zooms away with car impounded by cops

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a driver fled with his car, which had been towed away and clamped by traffic police, by merely replacing the clamped tyre with the car stepney.

According to Azad Maidan police, a tourist Wagon R was towed away by Azad Maidan traffic police for a no-parking zone violation. In view of an unpaid fine of around Rs3,500 on the car, the traffic officer had brought the vehicle to the Azad Maidan traffic police office at Fashion Street and parked it behind the office after placing a clamp on its tyre.

On Monday, traffic police officials were shocked when the car, and the clamp, were missing from the parking lot. When a traffic officer checked the CCTV footage, they were shocked to see the driver zooming away in the car.

A traffic officer said, “The driver first removed the clamped tyre, replaced it with the stepney from its boot, put the clamped tyre inside the car boot and then drove away the car.”

The traffic officer then registered a First Information Report under the Indian Penal Code section of theft (Section 379) against the driver at the Azad Maidan police station.

An Azad Maidan police officer said, “The car belongs to a travel agency and after realising their driver’s mistake, they handed over the car to the police.” Police are in search of the driver.