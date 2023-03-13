Mumbai: Driver of parked car held after another commuter dies in freak mishap on Vikhroli highway | Representative Image

The Vikhroli police have arrested the driver of a Bolero Pik Up truck after a Wagon R car collided with it; at the time of the accident the Bolero was stranded on the Vikhroli highway. The Wagon R car's driver died in the accident.

According to the police, the Bolero's tyre had got punctured and the driver was replacing it; the vehicle was parked near the divider. Around this time, the Wagon R car hit the Bolero from behind. The driver of the Wagon R died in the collision.

Later, the police registered a case under Section 304(A) --- causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide--- against the driver of the Bolero.

A Vikhroli police officer said that the driver had allowed the Bolero to remain stranded near the divider which was wrong parking. The accident happened due to his negligence. The deceased, Sandeep Gund (42), was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by bystanders but was declared brought dead.

Gund was a resident of Kurla and driving from Thane to Kurla on the fateful day. The accused was identified as one Mohammad Shakir Qureshi who was arrested by the Vikhroli police and produced in the court; he was later granted bail.

A police officer said that the indicator of the Bolero pickup was inoperative due to which Gund would not have seen the Bolero pickup parked on the highway at night. This accident happened near Vikhroli Bridge.