Mumbai: 27-year-old woman killed, minor injured after iron rod falls on auto rickshaw

A 27-year-old girl was killed and a 9-year-old girl critically injured when a heavy iron pole from a nearby construction building fell on the rickshaw in which they were travelling on Saturday.

They were traveling from Jogeshwari West to East

The deceased has identified as Shama Shaikh, while the child has been identified as Ayat Shaikh. Shama had gone to pick up Ayat from school in Jogeshwari West and the two were on their way home in an autorickshaw, according to police. When the vehicle was moving from Jogeshwari West to East, a heavy iron pole from building being constructed by Malkani developers of the AIM Group suddenly fell on the moving rickshaw.

The 27-year-old woman died on the spot.

Auto-driver survives without injuries, contractor booked

The two victims were rushed to the Kokilaben hospital in Andheri West where the woman was declared dead on arrival. The child is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The auto-driver did not sustain injuries.

“We have registered an FIR against the contractor and will conducting a through investigation," said a police official.