Mumbai: Driver arrested for flashing private parts in front of female college student in Tardeo

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
File | Representative Image
The Tardeo police have arrested a 25-year-old driver on Tuesday for allegedly flashing his private parts in front of a 20-year-old college student while asking for an address, reports from Times of India stated.

The accused, Abdul Ahmed sped away in his car as soon as he realised the girl had recorded his act on her phone.

