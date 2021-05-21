Mumbai: Drive-in vaccination centre for senior citizens opens in Kandivali

One more 'drive-in' vaccination centre was opened for the senior citizens in Mumbai. This new centre has come up at the parking facility of Growel's Mall in Kandivali (East).

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated the centre and total 70 people received their dose on the first day. According to local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sunita Yadav, the facility has a capacity of accommodating 200-300 cars at a time.

"The drive in facility is only available for citizens who are above 60 years of age or are specially abled. On the first day, some people above the 45 plus years of age came to the centre for their vaccines however they were denied of the doses," Yadav said. She also mentioned in this centre walk-in facilities would be provided to the beneficiaries.

"It is not compulsory for the beneficiary to have their own car to get vaccinated, citizens can come in taxis also to get vaccinated and after getting the dose they can leave the car as we have arranged for a resting place inside the centre for them," she added.

Another vaccination centre started at Tirankari Satsang Hall in Malad East. The centre was inaugurated by Manoj Kotak BJP MP. On the first day, total 73 persons were administered doses in these centres.

"The centre is open for citizens who are above 45 plus years of age and preregistration is mandatory before getting the dose," said Vinod Mishra - local BJP corporator and group leader of the party in BMC.