Mumbai: DRI Seizes 22.89 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Worth ₹16.91 Crore And ₹40 Lakh Cash; 3 Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested three persons and have seized 22.89 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 16.91 crore and cash Rs 40 lakh.

According to DRI sources, based on specific intelligence DRI officers intercepted three persons while they were moving smuggled gold from one place to another in the Mumbai Central area.

A search of their baggage resulted in the recovery of 22.89 kg of smuggled gold in various forms (melted gold bars, egg-shaped capsules, strips, chains).

On further information that the sale proceeds of smuggled gold to the tune of Rs. 40 lakhs were secreted in a house, the same was searched and the entire amount was recovered, agency sources said.

In total, 22.89 kg of recovered gold valued at Rs 16.91 crores along with Rs 40 lakhs of Indian currency which were sale proceeds of smuggled gold, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act and all the 3 persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.