Mumbai DRI Seizes ₹21.78 Crore Cocaine Hidden Inside Dates At CSMIA, Two Arrested |

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 2.178 kg of cocaine valued at approximately ₹21.78 crore in the illicit market from a male passenger arriving from Freetown at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Cocaine Hidden Inside Date Pellets

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger upon his arrival and conducted a detailed examination of his baggage. During the search, packets of dates were found, and inside these packets, officers discovered small black pellets ingeniously concealed by replacing the date seeds.

A white powdery substance was hidden inside the pellets, which, when tested with the NDPS field kit, confirmed to be cocaine.

Recipient Also Nabbed

“In a swift follow-up operation, the officers apprehended the intended recipient of the narcotics at the airport. The contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act) and both individuals were arrested. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider drug trafficking network,” said a DRI official.

DRI’s Commitment to a Drug-Free India

Officials emphasized that the DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, continuing efforts to intercept narcotics, dismantle international smuggling syndicates, and safeguard the health, well-being, and security of the nation.