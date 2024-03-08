Mumbai: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Seizes 16.47 Kgs Of Gold Worth ₹10.48 Crore

FPJ

On the basis of a specific intelligence that a syndicate is engaged in smuggling gold and selling in the grey market, the officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) searched a premises used for sale/purchase of smuggled gold, on 05.03.2024 and 10.7 kg of smuggled gold of foreign origin, mainly in the form of bars, along with cash of Rs. 1.8 crores which are sale proceeds of the smuggled gold, were seized.

DRI Intercepts Two Members Of Syndicate

During the search, DRI officers identified and intercepted two members of the syndicate and a search was carried out at the residence of one of these members who was a handler for the syndicate. During the search at his residence, smuggled gold weighing 3.77 kg was recovered and seized.

Mastermind Incriminates Evidence, Later Confesses

Based on further information, a search team was deployed to the residence of the masterminds of the syndicate on February 5. Upon seeing the search team, the mastermind managed to throw away incriminating things from his 14th floor residence. Currency to the tune of Rs. 60 lakh was recovered from the said premises.

"During interrogation, the mastermind revealed that he threw his phones and two foreign-origin gold bars. After nearly 15 hours of search and follow-up, 3 mobile phones and 2 foreign origin gold bars of 1 Kg each, belonging to the mastermind, were recovered from two residents of the two housing societies (who managed to find them by chance in the intervening night and kept for themselves) adjacent to the mastermind's housing society on 06.03.2024," said a DRI official.

Shocking Revelations By The Member

On further information that the mastermind's wife is also an active member of the syndicate and is attempting to flee in a car, a team was deployed to intercept her in the early morning of 06.03.2024. After nearly 6 hours of pursuit, she was intercepted. During interrogation, she revealed that she had managed to get a safe (containing silver and cash which are sale proceeds of smuggled gold) moved from her farmhouse to her associate's house in the intervening night.

Smuggled Gold Seized During Further Search

A further search was conducted at her associate's house wherein 6 kg silver and Rs. 25 lakhs cash were recovered. In total, 16.47 kgs of smuggled gold valued at Rs. 10.48 crores, sale proceeds of smuggled gold viz. 6 kgs of silver and Rs. 2.65 crores cash were seized and 6 persons including the masterminds of the syndicate were arrested.