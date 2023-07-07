Mumbai: Dr. Neelam Gorhe Shocks Uddhav Faction, Joins Eknath Shinde's Sena Party

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gorhe joins Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in presence of the CM and DCM Devendra Fadanvis, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari

"Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde is moving ahead on the right path as part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and I shall be working on issue of women’s development, development of Maharashtra and the nation with CM Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis," Shiv Sena MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe, who is also the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council said here on Friday as she joined the Shiv Sena under Shinde.

The development is being seen as a big jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT) as Dr Gorhe was considered to be a leader very close to Uddhav Thackeray and had stayed away from the break away group last year when they revolted against the party leadership.

Dr. Neelam Gorhe joined Shiv Sena in 1998

“I had joined the Shiv Sena in 1998 as it was part of NDA over issue like political trustworthiness, love for Marathi and Hindutva, policies towards women and social justice etc. Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde is currently working closely on all these issues, which I support and hence I’ve decided to work with the party,” Dr Gorhe said as she was inducted into the party by CM Shinde.

“Being Deputy Chairperson of the state legislative council, I shall work while honouring the limits that come with a statutory post like this,” she added.

State's advancing so many joining us, says Shinde

“We have re-started several projects of 2014 which were stalled during Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure. The state is advancing on the path of development with an increased speed now, which is why more and more Shiv Sena leaders are joining us,” CM Shinde said while welcoming Dr Gorhe in the party.

Lashing out at Thackeray, Shinde said, “The MVA government kept complaining that they didn’t get funds from the centre. But they forgot that one needs to actively work to get the funds. No one gets funds without asking for it.”

He also said that the Supreme Court too has made it clear that the BalaSahebanchi Shiv Sena is the true Shiv Sena and hence the people are joining us. DCM Fadnavis too was present at the occasion, which raised many eyebrows. “Our alliance is based on ideology. Shinde is taking forward the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackery, which is an emotive bond between us which brought me here today,” Fadnavis said.

Gorhe, has become the third MLC from Shiv Sena (UBT) after Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria to switch sides.

Raut says Shinde's MLAs unhappy

This news came on a day when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that around 17-18 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction were in touch with them.

“We are not saying that they are coming to us but since the past week, they have contacted us expressing their displeasure. Now also, four MLAs called me. Eighteen MLAs have contacted. It is not that they have joined us, the decision can only be taken by Uddhav Thackery,” Raut said.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant dismissed Raut’s claims, saying that six to seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs were in touch with him and wanted to switch sides.

“One should not take Sanjay Raut seriously. He and Vinayak Raut are specialists in spreading fake news and rumours. If any MLAs are in touch with you, reveal at least one name,” Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said.

Dr. Neelam Gorhe's team to end next year

Gorhe was first elected to the Legislative Council in 2002 and had been elected as a member of the house subsequently in 2008, 2014, and 2020. Her current term is scheduled to end next year in July.

Born in 1954, Dr. Gorhe earned her degree in Ayurvedic Medicine in 1977 and after practicing as a medical professional for 10 years in rural Maharashtra she chose to work in the Social and Political areas. She is founder Chairperson of the Women’s Development Centre named “Stree Aadhar Kendra” which was established in 1984.