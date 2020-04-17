Mumbai: Donate unused gadgets to needy, appeal teachers

Dedhia said, "There are many students who reside in slum settlements and do not have their own mobile phones or computers. We want to help these students by providing them basic facilities." Anybody who has an extra or old electronic device which is in a working condition can donate and write to donategadget@gmail.com. Dedhia said,

"Sometimes we buy an extra mobile phone or electronic device and leave the old one unused. We can donate these unused devices so that it can help those who are in need. We are sending messages to people to ask for such donations through social media. Also, we are curating a list of students who are in need.

Any student who is in need can write to us. Anyone who wants to donate can approach us." Volunteers in specific areas will help to pick gadgets from donors and take it to those in need. Vishal Mehta, a student, said, "I do not have my own mobile phone, so I use my father's phone.

But if anybody is willing to donate an old phone, I am willing to pick it up and use it to access my online classes." This is a voluntary effort by teachers of degree colleges of the city along with some industry experts. Dedhia said, "We are trying to help those in need. We are also trying to create a list of the needy." Anyone who wants to help can write to donategadget@gmail.com or call at +91 9619492951.