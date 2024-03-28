Mumbai: Dog Deaths Spark Demand For Stronger Laws Against Animal Cruelty

Dog Deaths Spark Demand For Stronger Laws | FPJ

Mumbai: After the death of nine stray dogs this month in two incidents of poisoning and assault, animal rights activists are campaigning for punitive action against culprits. They are also demanding the amendment of weak laws against animal cruelty.

Animal lovers at Andher's Lokhandwala Complex are holding a candle-light vigil on Friday evening in memory of Jai, a four-year-old stray dog who was beaten to death on March 18.

On Wednesday evening, residents of Powai held a candle-light march to protest against the delay in arresting the man identified in CCTV footage as the suspected poisoner of eight dogs, including a lactating mother, near Sun City, on the evening of March 2.

The dogs were found dead in different locations between Gandhi Nagar and Sun City. The Vikhroli Parksite police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people under sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code for cruelty against animals, offences punishable with a fine and imprisonment up to two years.

After a resident of Sun City, Teresa George, who feeds stray dogs and cats in the area, collected CCTV footage from the area's shop, the police included the name of the suspect, who is also a resident of Sun City, in the FIR.

George said that police are refusing to share the post-mortem report of the animals though she has paid for the tests at the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) hospital.

"We do not know what poison was used to kill the animals. We want justice for the eight dogs," added George, who is also pursuing a criminal complaint filed in 2016 against residents of her building for assault and other charges in a dispute over feeding stray animals. The case is being heard in the courts.

Prashant Zilte, who took part in the Powai protest, said that despite the CCTV evidence the police are delaying punitive action. The seven puppies of one of the dead dogs have been taken to animal shelters, Zilte added.

Animal rights groups have been raising concerns about the safety of the city's stray animals and their carers after incidents of brutal killing of street dogs and assaults on citizens.

They said that laws against cruelty to animals are weak. In the Lokhandwala Complex case, the accused was released on bail shortly after his arrest.

Sarthak Moudgil of PAWS Hunger, a group of young volunteers who feed and care for stray animals, said that the bail money in this case - Rs 50 - is so low that it does not deter abusers. "Ideally, we would like the crime to be made non-bailable, but if that is not possible at least increase the bail amount," said Moudgil. "That is our immediate focus."

The increasing population of stray dogs and their feeding by animal lovers has been divisive in the city. There has not been any recent count of the number of stray animals. Saakshi Teckchandani of PPA India (Planet for Plants and Animals) said there has been a decline in their numbers in the Lokhandwala Complex area.

"This shows that the municipal corporation's sterilisation and rabies vaccination programme may be working. The allegations that the population of stray dogs is increasing is not true," said Teckchandani. "Our vigil is to stand in solidarity with the victim and demand amendment of weak laws.