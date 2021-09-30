Mumbai: Do not touch any tree during Metro 3 trial run in Aarey, says CM

Amid a stalemate over the Kanjurmarg land for the car shed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, instructed the authorities to complete the Colaba-SEEPZ Metro trial runs without touching a single tree in Aarey. The underground path for the line is being constructed, he said.

“The trial runs for Metro line-3 will be underground at Marol-Maroshi,” said Thackeray. The 33.5-km-long line will be the first underground Metro in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation MD Ranjit Singh Deol said, “The permission sought by the state government provides great impetus to the project. With 97% of tunnelling and about 70% civil work completed, start of technical trials of the prototype train is another milestone on the project. Work to set up a temporary facility will begin shortly and may take about two-and-a-half months to be completed. Field trials will start immediately after the trains arrive.”

An eight-coach train has been built at Shree City in Andhra Pradesh. It has undergone technical tests at the site. It will be brought to Mumbai soon for the trial runs. Once done, 31 such trains will run on the route, the CM said.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:26 PM IST