Mumbai: DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani buys SoBo property for record Rs 1,001 cr

On a day when the Maharashtra government ended the waiver in stamp duty on March 31, DMart promoter Radhakishan Damani along with his brother Gopikishan Damani has purchased a residential property in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for a record Rs 1,001 crore.

The property has an area of 5752.22 sq mt. The billionaire investor has paid Rs 1,61,728 per sq ft for a two-story building making the most expensive residential property deal in India in recent years.

Free Press Journal is in possession of document of property registration and payment of a stamp duty of Rs 30 crore at 3 per cent rate on March 31. It was paid at the Old Customs House in South Mumbai.