'Will be huge distress for homebuyers': Developers upset as Maharashtra govt decides to go back to old stamp duty rate

Homebuyers will now have to pay five per cent stamp duty on property purchase as state remains silent on lower stamp duty extension offer, which ended on March 31st. Developers are of the opinion that discontinuing the offer will bring distress to the sector and homebuyers.

Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Secretary, CREDAI MCHI commented, "The State Government's decision to discontinue the stamp duty benefit will be a huge distress for the homebuyers who would have decided to buy their dream home but couldn't do so because of the severe impact of the pandemic. We had requested the Government to extend the stamp duty benefit for atleast a year so that more and more buyers could fulfill their wish of buying their home. We will continue to urge the Government to reconsider their decision and extend the stamp duty benefit further in interest of the homebuyers."