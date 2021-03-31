No extension of stamp duty cut in Maharashtra; old rates to be applicable from April 1

Maharashtra Government has not extended the stamp duty cut beyond March 31 and therefore 5% stamp duty will be applicable from April 1 again in the state. This was announced by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray signed the file.

‘’With a view to revive the real estate sector, the state government had given a rebate in stamp duty till March. It has ended today. From now onwards regular stamp duty rates will be applicable,’’ said Thorat. He however, said the state government will give a 1% rebate in stamp duty on purchase and sale documents for homes in the name of women. The concession will be effective from April 1.

Further, Thorat announced that the state government has decided not to make any increase in ready reckoner rates for the year 2021-22. That means the last year’s RR rates will be applicable for 2021-22.