Mumbai: Diwali bonus for BMC employees

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a Diwali bonus of Rs15,000 for its employees. The employees are happy with the bonus announcements.

The Diwali bonus has been announced early by the administration even much before the beginning of the Dusshera and Diwali festivities. The announcement was made to avoid any delay due to the model code of conduct coming into force for the upcoming state assembly election.

The Election Commission can impose conduct any time soon. Keeping it in mind, BMC is trying to get all the proposals approved before this. Last year, the employees had received Rs14,500 as Diwali bonus. This year around, the amount has been increased by Rs500.