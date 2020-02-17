Mumbai: Distressed mother jumps to death, but her daughter who had consumed phenyl survives

According to the police, Shashi's daughter was looking around the house for a piece of jewellery which she wanted to wear on an outing on Sunday.

However, she could not find it and asked her mother about it. According to police, there was an argument and an altercation between the two and, in a fit of rage, the daughter consumed phenyl. Shashi's husband and a relative who were sitting in the living room rushed her to a doctor.

However, Shashi was nowhere to be found; the house help too could not locate her. Society members later found her body on the second floor terrace and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

The Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report and said that they did not find any suicide note on her. Only a Rs 10 note and a set of keys were recovered; the statement of the family and other witnesses is being recorded, said an officer.

Shashi's daughter, who was taken to a doctor after drinking phenyl, was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital where her condition is reported to be stable.