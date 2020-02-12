AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy shot at, one supporter dead

"Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack," he added confirming the development.

One volunteer Ashok Mann was killed while another volunteer Harender was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday night.

Naresh Yadav was returning from a temple when his convoy was attacked.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.