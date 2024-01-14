Mumbai: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Seizes Massive Haul Of Foreign Cigarettes Worth ₹10.08 Crore In Anti-Smuggling Operation

In an anti-smuggling operation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized a container load of foreign cigarettes in a consignment declared as ‘Chinese Viscose Woven Carpet’. It seized 67.20 lakh sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 10.08 crore.

'Chinese Viscose Woven Carpet'

Based on the specific intelligence that cigarettes were being smuggled by concealment in a consignment declared as “Chinese Viscose Woven Carpet”, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted two import containers shipped from Jebel Ali port, UAE at Nhava Sheva Port.

"Detailed examination of the first container revealed that it was fully stuffed with Foreign-brand cigarettes namely Esse Change (Made in Korea). The second container contained 325 rolls of old and used carpets which was being used by smugglers as cover cargo and to hoodwink the customs authorities," said a DRI official.

Cigarettes concealed in used carpets

He added, "A total of 67,20,000 sticks of cigarettes were found concealed and have been seized along with old and used carpets, under the provisions of the Customs Act. The value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be around Rs 10.08 crore. Further investigation is under progress. Such seizure shows DRI’s resolve towards its anti-smuggling mandate and taking exemplary actions against the syndicates involved in such nefarious activities."