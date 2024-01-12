Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport | Representational Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai, arrested a Thai national woman on Thursday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 40 crore to Mumbai.

Details of arrest

According to officials, the woman had arrived from Addis Ababa and was caught at the Mumbai international airport based on specific intelligence.

Examination of her trolley bag resulted in recovery of over a dozen packets containing white powder like substance purported to be cocaine. She was arrested under the relevant sections of NDPS Act.

Further investigation underway

The agency is now probing who handed over drugs to her and who was supposed to receive the consignment.