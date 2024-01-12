 Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport

Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport

The woman had arrived from Addis Ababa and was caught at the Mumbai international airport based on specific intelligence.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport | Representational Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai, arrested a Thai national woman on Thursday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 40 crore to Mumbai.

Details of arrest

According to officials, the woman had arrived from Addis Ababa and was caught at the Mumbai international airport based on specific intelligence.

Examination of her trolley bag resulted in recovery of over a dozen packets containing white powder like substance purported to be cocaine. She was arrested under the relevant sections of NDPS Act.

Further investigation underway

The agency is now probing who handed over drugs to her and who was supposed to receive the consignment.

Read Also
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport

Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Spent ₹23.31 Lakh On Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony VIP Lunch At Kharghar...

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Spent ₹23.31 Lakh On Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony VIP Lunch At Kharghar...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018...

Anticipatory Bail Granted To Shiv Sena UBT Leader Hemant Palav In Case Over Objectionable Comment On...

Anticipatory Bail Granted To Shiv Sena UBT Leader Hemant Palav In Case Over Objectionable Comment On...

Mumbai: BMC To Construct ₹6 Cr FOB On New Link Road In Kandivali West

Mumbai: BMC To Construct ₹6 Cr FOB On New Link Road In Kandivali West