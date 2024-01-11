Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

Representational photo |

The Vakola police have apprehended an individual for the alleged possession of 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 55 lakh. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Nyayjhe, hails from Nigeria and resides in Mumbai at Kamadwadi in Santacruz East. The police seized cocaine, a mobile phone, and Rs 2,500 in cash.

According to the police, on Wednesday at 7.45 p.m., while patrolling, Police Inspector Arun Bandgar and an ATS constable from the Vakola police noticed an individual acting suspiciously in front of Shreyas building, Kadamwadi, Santacruz East. Upon inspection, they discovered him in possession of 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 55 lakh.

The police filed a case against Anthony under sections 8(k) and 21(b) of the NDPS Act on Thursday. Police Inspector Gavhankar, Assistant Police Inspector Arun Bandgar, and their teams conducted the operation under the guidance of Prakash Khandekar, Senior Police Inspector, Vakola Police Station.