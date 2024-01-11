 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

The police seized cocaine, a mobile phone, and Rs 2,500 in cash from the accused.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

The Vakola police have apprehended an individual for the alleged possession of 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 55 lakh. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Nyayjhe, hails from Nigeria and resides in Mumbai at Kamadwadi in Santacruz East. The police seized cocaine, a mobile phone, and Rs 2,500 in cash.

Read Also
Mumbai Drug Manufacturing Lab Bust: BHMS Dropout Student Nabbed In Kandivali With 503 Grams Of...
article-image

According to the police, on Wednesday at 7.45 p.m., while patrolling, Police Inspector Arun Bandgar and an ATS constable from the Vakola police noticed an individual acting suspiciously in front of Shreyas building, Kadamwadi, Santacruz East. Upon inspection, they discovered him in possession of 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 55 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹1.25 Crore
article-image

The police filed a case against Anthony under sections 8(k) and 21(b) of the NDPS Act on Thursday. Police Inspector Gavhankar, Assistant Police Inspector Arun Bandgar, and their teams conducted the operation under the guidance of Prakash Khandekar, Senior Police Inspector, Vakola Police Station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine Worth ₹55 Lakh

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Up To Uran Likely To Start From Jan 14

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Up To Uran Likely To Start From Jan 14

Mumbai: Double Murder Accused Drayson D'sa Arrested After Fleeing Multiple States; Confesses To...

Mumbai: Double Murder Accused Drayson D'sa Arrested After Fleeing Multiple States; Confesses To...

Maharashtra: MahaRERA Reports 3,927 Housing Projects Completion In 2023

Maharashtra: MahaRERA Reports 3,927 Housing Projects Completion In 2023

Bombay High Court Criticises Delay In Hearing Appeals; Orders Swift Action On Chemist Licence...

Bombay High Court Criticises Delay In Hearing Appeals; Orders Swift Action On Chemist Licence...