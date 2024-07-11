 Mumbai: Director General Railway Health Services Inspects Central Railway’s Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla
Kamal Mishra
Updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Mumbai: Dr Man Singh, Director General Railway Health Services (DGRHS) inspected Central Railway’s Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla recently. Dr M Ravindran Principal Executive Director (Health) (PED) was also present during the inspection.

Dr. Singh inspected all the facilities of the hospital and praised the work. He also inspected the New Ground + 6 building coming up in the complex and directed to ensure its early completion. He also inaugurated medical equipments procured by the hospital. He motivated all the doctors and medical staff to do their best not only for the specialized services, but also the day-to-day health issues of the masses.

During his interaction with Indian Railway Health Service Officers, DGRHS enlightened the doctors about some very important issues related to medical examination of candidates and employees. He gave valuable suggestions which were well received by all the doctors.

Later in the afternoon, DGRHS and PED(Health) had a meeting with all the Chief Medical Superintendents of various Divisions of Central Railway and gave valuable inputs about administrative issues in Medical Examination, Drug procurement, Manpower planning etc.

Dr Shobha Jagannath, Principal Chief Medical Director, Central Railway, Dr Sushma Matey, Medical Director and Senior Doctors and Officials of Byculla Hospital were also present during the inspection.

