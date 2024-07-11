Central Railway’s Combined Crew Running Room and Booking Lobby at CSMT- providing adequate and modern facilities to Running Staff

Central Railway has been at the forefront in providing the best facilities to its workforce to ensure diligent and efficient working.

The Running Staff consisting of Loco Pilots and Train Managers, is one of the most important part of this workforce which is involved in running of trains.

The Running staff’s work involves running of trains throughout day and night. In order to ensure safe and smooth running of trains, it is important that the Running Staff is provided adequate facilities to rest during non-working hours.

Central Railway’s new Combined Crew Running Room and Booking Lobby at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus provides adequate and modern facilities to its Running Staff to help them carry on their duties in an efficient and stress free manner.

A minimum rest of 16 hours is given to the Running staff, after completing the trip at Headquarters, irrespective of journey time.

Each Month, a rest of at least four periods of not less than thirty consecutive hours including a full night in the bed is given or a rest of at least five periods of not less than twenty-two consecutive hours each is given to the crew.

Preference is given to periodical rest for 4 periods of 30 consecutive hours.

For the Outstation crew, rest given is as follows:

If Journey time is less than 5 hours – Minimum 6 hours rest at Running Room

If Journey time is more than 5 hours- Minimum 8 hours rest at running room.

The Ground + 5 building is the largest Running Room (Capacity wise) on Central Railway having a capacity of 192 beds with provision of separate rooms and washrooms for lady crew members.

The Ground floor consists of Crew Booking Lobby, Loco Inspector room, Linen & Store room, Locker room, Janitor room, Housekeeping room and 2 Toilet blocks.

The 1st floor consists of Veg / Non-veg canteen & Dining area, Rooms for Gymnasium, Yoga, Meditation, Recreation, CMS Console room and 2 Toilet blocks.

The 2nd floor to 5th floor consists of 48 nos. of air-conditioned rooms i.e. 12 rooms on each floor, with capacity to accommodate 4 beds in each room. Five rooms have been earmarked for Lady Crew members. There are 2 balconies on each floor.

There are 12 Toilet blocks (3 on each floor) with separate ladies washroom on every floor.

Other facilities include 2 lifts with capacity of carrying 8 persons in each, Underground water tank with capacity of 1 lakh litres, Overhead water tank with capacity of 60,000 litres and Power back up generator of 100 KVA.

These facilities ensure that when the crew runs the train, they are adequately rested thus ensuring the safety and security of the passengers.