Mumbai: Did you see a hotel display a heart sign?

Mumbai: For the past two days (or could be more), a empty hotel (due to Coronavirus) close to my home is displaying a symbol of heart. I thought it was a sign but not sure what the sign really was. I did some quick consultation with my friend (over the phone as I am strictly following a lockdown) but I really could not make sense of it. However, now I know what the heart sign meant...
Amidst the lockdown, hotels across the country, who are among worst hit due to Covid 19, decided to displace the symbolic heart. This is basically to instill hope and spread the message of love at this time of outbreak. This is an initiative by Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s (HRAWI) to keep its members united.
Undoubtedly, it is one sweet gesture for a sector which might be the last one to recover, post the Covid outbreak is over. It is estimated that the organised hotels will suffer losses of around Rs 150 crore or more. The sector is expected to insure huge losses.
“At this juncture, we all need hope and we are doing everything that we can to offer it. The lit up heart is a symbolic representation of the hospitality and tourism industry and we want to tell everyone that we are here for them,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, HRAWI.
At present, the HRAWI has also offered the state government access to over 500 of its member hotel rooms in the city, which could be used for Covid 19 cases that need to be isolated or quarantined. “We wish to express our gratitude to all those working tirelessly who are the real heroes in hospitals, municipal corporations and also to the work being put in by our colleagues in the hotel industry,” said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels.
