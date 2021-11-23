Mumbai: Developer, contractor & site supervisor booked for negligence in labourer's death

Mumbai: A 20-year-old labourer fell to death from the 18th floor of an under-construction highrise at Borivali (E). Kasturba Marg Police have booked the developer, contractor and the site supervisor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and common intention.

The incident occurred on November 21, when the police received an alert of a man falling down from a highrise in Borivali (E). When a team from Kasturba Marg police station reached the spot, they saw that a man was lying in a pool of blood after falling off the 18th floor of Flora Enclave building.

The man, identified as Imrul Imran Shaikh, 20, a labourer, was allegedly working on the 18th floor of the under-construction highrise, wherein he was on cleaning duty, was nowhere to be found after his colleague came back from starting the machine. Shaikh was rushed to the civic-run hospital for treatment wherein he was declared dead before admission.

A police team went back to the spot and collected samples for testing. During the initial probe it was revealed that the building's developer, contractor and site supervisor were at fault for allegedly not providing safety material to the workers who were working at a height without any safety net on the window and had not planned any safety measures for the upkeep of their labourers.

After the negligence of the builder, contractor and site supervisor was brought to light, the Accidental Death Report was converted into a First Information Report (FIR) against them wherein they were booked under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and section 34 for common intention. Further investigation is underway, said police.

