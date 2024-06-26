Mumbai: Deutsche Bank Launches Educational Initiative For LGBTQIA+ With Masoom NGO | X

Mumbai: Deutsche Bank in collaboration with an NGO, Masoom, has opened two evening learning centres in Sion and Ghatkopar, Mumbai, as part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The centres will offer educational support to 50 members of the LGBTQIA+ community, helping them prepare for SSC and NIOS exams to be held in March 2025. As part of the CSR programme in India, the bank actively supports and helps skill the LGBTQIA+ community to integrate them into the mainstream.

This initiative aims to provide a formal education environment for GBTQIA+ individuals in India. These individuals often face social and legal discrimination from an early age, leading to denial of fundamental rights such as education, accommodation, healthcare benefits and employment opportunities.

These learning centers will provide a foundation to build their basic knowledge and competency and enable regular learning by providing all the educational resources and practice exam material for Grade X.

Said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India: "It is our responsibility as global corporate citizens to create opportunities and platforms for those who are discriminated against. At Deutsche Bank, we have always been committed to empowering marginalised communities. By helping members of the LGBTQIA+ community complete their Class X education, we hope to open doors to gainful employment and improved standards of living.”

Since 2015, Deutsche Bank and Masoom have partnered to support operations of 20-night schools in Mumbai, providing educational support for more than 10,000 school dropouts. This night school transformation programme helps reintegrate these adults into the formal education system, supporting them in their efforts to obtain their Grade X certifications and improving their career opportunities.

Since last year, the bank has also supported the Masoom career cell programme offering career courses to 100 women.