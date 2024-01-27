Deutsche Bank and Going to School United to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs with team Going To School and team Deutsche Bank |

In a scenario reminiscent of the renowned entrepreneurial platform, Shark Tank, 11 dynamic women took the spotlight in Mumbai on December 9th. Their shared objective? Tackling the urgent concern of Climate Change through inventive startup endeavors.

Deutsche Bank and Going to School, a dedicated organization educating young individuals about critical subjects like Climate Change, collaborated on a substantial initiative. Their joint endeavor aimed to offer support to young women aspiring to establish environmentally conscious businesses, spanning the prominent cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru in India.

Distinguished for engaging narratives and educational programs, Going to School partnered with Deutsche Bank to host an event where these women entrepreneurs presented their visionary ideas dedicated to addressing Climate Change.

Ruchi Khemka, Head-CSR, Deutsche Bank, India, shed light on the motivations behind its commencement, emphasizing Deutsche Bank's dedication to children, communities, and the environment. This program particularly focuses on assisting women in establishing businesses prioritizing environmental sustainability, intending to diminish factors contributing to environmental harm, including carbon emissions.

At the core of this initiative is the empowerment of women from economically constrained backgrounds, who possessing commendable ideas for environmental preservation. Their proposals range from innovative flower recycling techniques to utilizing solar energy for vegetable preservation. It's not solely about financial support; it's about fostering their knowledge and nurturing their innovative concepts.

Ruchi further outlined the process involved in preparing these aspiring entrepreneurs, many of whom commence with minimal knowledge in this domain. They receive guidance on crafting business plans and managing financial aspects. At events like these, Deutsche Bank professionals serve as judges, providing invaluable feedback. Upon approval, they receive comprehensive support throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

Regarding the event's outreach, Ruchi clarified that while initially targeting Mumbai and Bengaluru, they extended their support beyond city limits to include participants from adjacent regions. The long-term vision encompasses expanding this support network to encompass a more extensive geographical scope.

The event on December 9th wasn’t merely a showcase of creative ideas; it symbolized the potential for remarkable achievements when individuals receive adequate guidance and resources. Through collaborative efforts, Deutsche Bank and Going to School are paving the way for a future where environmental consciousness and entrepreneurial pursuits seamlessly intertwine.

These women entrepreneurs stand as exemplary figures, leading businesses that serve as environmental advocates. Their ventures signify more than just commercial startups; they represent a catalyst for significant change. The event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing profound global challenges, hinting at a promising future where collective action can yield substantial transformations for the betterment of society.