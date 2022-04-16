Mumbai: Derailment of 3 coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express near Dadar; see current updates

As per information received from Control, 3 coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed between Dadar and Matunga at 21.45 hrs on 15.4.2022. There was no injury to any person.

Relief Trains from Kalyan, CSMT and Kurla have reached the spot and started relief operations.

Traffic on Dn and Up fast lines have been diverted on Dn and Up slow lines respectively.

Prima-facie cause is under investigation

The following helplines are provided at for dissemination of information

CSMT- 022-22694040 / Railway 55993

Dadar – 022-24114836 / Railway 57390

Lonavala – Railway 67256

Thane – 022-25334840 / Railway 61290

Kalyan – 0251-2311499 / Railway 63360

Trains cancelled on 15 and 16.4.2022

13 trains (3 on 15.4.2022 and 8 on 16.4.2022)

Trains short terminated on 15 and 16.4.2022

14 trains (Panvel-1; Thane-1; Nashik-1; Manmad-1 and Dadar-10)

Rescheduling of trains:

3 trains (Konkan Kanya JCO 15.4.2022, Indrayani Express and Tejas Express JCO 16.4.2022)

Short origination of trains

3 trains (Mandovi from Panvel JCO 16.4.2022; Sewagram from Nashik Road and Jalna Janshatabdi from Manmad JCO 16.4.2022)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:22 PM IST