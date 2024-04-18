Mumbai: Deputy Bank Manager Cheated Of ₹7.50 Lakh, FIR Registered

After a case of fraud with a private bank's deputy manager came to light, the police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused. According to the information, the complainant was offered a part-time job in a company called Mahindra Life Spices and was given the task of completing a task. The accused cheated the complainant of Rs 7.50 lakh by luring him with a prepaid task.

According to the information received from NM Joshi Marg police, the complainant Mayur Kadam(35) works as a deputy manager in a private bank. On April 6, at around 6 pm, a woman named Neelima offered the complainant a work from home job in Mahindra Life Space Company through the Telegram app. Neelima sent some links to Kadam and asked him to give ratings.

Scam Unfolds Leading To Loss Of Rs 7.50 Lakh

Kadam liked the offer and rated the link provided by Neelima. After that Neelima told Kadam that he will get money for this rating. Neelima asked Kadam to transfer 10000 rupees to the bank account mentioned by her to get the money earned by giving ratings. Kadam transferred 10 thousand rupees to the bank account mentioned by Neelima and Rs 17500 thousand were sent to Kadam.

In this way, first they were lured and asked to complete the task. After this, Kadam was asked to pay a lot of money to get more tasks. To get the task, Kadam transferred about Rs 7.50 lakh to various accounts mentioned by the accused.

Deceived Deputy Bank Manager Seeks Recourse After Losing Rs 7.50 Lakh In Scam

A police official said that the accused asked Kadam to transfer Rs 11 lakh to take up the task and offered him Rs 33 lakh upon completing the task.

When Kadam asked for his money back after completing the task, the accused said that his money was frozen. The accused told Kadam that if he pays Rs 11 lakh, he will get a total of Rs 33 lakh. When the accused asked for another Rs 11 lakh from Kadam, Kadam realized that he was being cheated. So he went to the police station and filed an FIR against the accused.