Mumbai: Demolition of 154-year-old Carnac bridge begins today; watch video

The bridge was closed for vehicular movement on Monday for its demolition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
The demolition of the 154-year-old Carnac bridge started today.

The bridge was closed for vehicular movement on Monday for its demolition. Hancock and Carnac are crucial east-west bridges in South Mumbai, connecting P D'Mello Road to the west.

Heavy vehicles were banned on the bridge, situated between CSMT and Masjid Road stations since November 2013, after its steel structure was corroded. In 2018, IIT-Bombay conducted a safety audit and recommended that the bridge be closed and rebuilt. The railways carried out urgent safety repairs so that the bridge remained safe till it was dismantled. The BMC will start the reconstruction of the bridge in November and it is expected to be ready by May 2024.

