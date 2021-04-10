Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express turns luxurious!

Rajdhani Express, which is amongst the Indian Railway’s premium trains, is getting luxurious and upgraded with better features. After the Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express; the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani will get Tejas styled coaches starting next week. Right from automatic door closing coaches, better toilet facilities to comfortable seats; the railways have promised it all in this new era of coaches on Indian Railways.

According to sources in Western Railway the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani will have these Tejas special coaches that are not only luxurious but also have better amenities and features for passenger comfort and safety. Although the authorities have remained mum, but there are chances of increasing fares in these freshly assembled new type of coaches.

“We are likely to replace the regular LHB coaches with these Tejas Express coaches for better amenities and passenger experience. It shall be called as Rajdhani Tejas special that shall provide new era of train travel,” said a WR official.

The new Tejas styled coaches are part of the 500 luxury coaches that are being manufactured by Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. The new train comes with smart featured 1 AC, 2 AC and 3-tier AC coaches. The railway officials claim that the new features will transform the interior and exterior of coaches. Moreover even the under frame is made of stainless steel that will be corrosion free and aero-dynamic.

Some of the features (see box) being; improved seats and berths with PU foam for better comfort, reading light and mobile charging point next to each berth, roller blinds to replace curtains, CCTVs, single piece side lower berth to name a few. Currently these high end improvements inside coaches are found in Vande Bharat, Chair Car of Tejas express etc. The train also has 18.5 inch touch screen in its power coach to monitor the health of complete rake.

Improvised safety of passengers is also in-tow in these new coaches. The CCTVs will have day-night vision capability with facial recognition as well. With Indian Railways focusing on ready-to-eat food, as a provision to provide cooked food there will also be cooked food in every coach. The Indian Railways rolled out the new Tejas sleeper type coaches on February 15. The Tejas sleeper coaches were introduced in the Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express.

Upgraded features:

- Modular bio-toilet with vacuum assisted flushing, touch-less flushing, and occupancy sensors

- Gel coated shelf, door latch activated dustbin and one mother-baby friendly toilet in each coach

- LED reading lights in each berth

- Water level and air quality sensors

- Fire alarm, detection and suppression

- Digital destination boards, passenger announcement and information system, emergency talk-back