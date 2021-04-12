Mumbai: Latest news updates

Maharashtra | A Naxal, who got injured during Gadchiroli encounter on March 29, was arrested yesterday from Kathezari village. He was shifted to Nagpur for surgery & is stable now. 1 Naxal sympathiser was also arrested during search operation: Ankit Goyal, SP, Gadchiroli
Maharashtra has cumulatively vaccinated 10192353 people from January 16 till April 12. Continues to retain its top slot among other states
Unanimity among stakeholders to impose lockdown in Maharashtra, Guidelines to be discussed in next meeting, says Minister Aslam Sheikh
Pune sees 12,377 fresh COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 12,377 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,48,393, while 87 fatalities pushed the toll to 10,710, a health official said.
"Of the 12,377 cases, 6,679 were reported from the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 3,29,661 patients. 2,409 fresh cases were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad area, taking the tally to 1,67,776. The total number of infections in rural, civil hospital andPunecantonment board area rose to 1,50,956," he said.
A total of 4,628 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
CBI interrogates Deshmukh's assistants, Waze's driver
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned two personal assistants (PA) of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Both of them were summoned by CBI on the same day.
Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare dead
Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, party sources said.
Dhanare (49), who was an MLA from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, was suffering from COVID-19 and was earlier admitted to a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat, they said.
After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday night.
Dhanare died in the early hours of Monday, the sources said.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
Sharad Pawar surgery today
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where he is scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery on Monday.
Bid to streamline Remdesivir supply
In a bid to curtail unethical practices, the Public Health Department has advised the Medial Education Department that all retailers are to dispense Remdesivir only if it is accompanied by information submitted by the head of the hospital about the patient with a prescription in the given format till an alternate mechanism is worked out.
The government has, thereby, asked retailers not to supply the injection without such a document attached with the hospital prescription.
COVID-19: Maharashtra sets new pandemic record with 63,294 cases; Mumbai cases stop just short of 10,000
For the first time since the pandemic outbreak, there were more than 60,000 cases reported in Maharashtra on Sunday -- 63,294 new infections and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,07,245, with 57,987 fatalities till now. It is the highest number of single-day cases reported so far.
Maharashtra State Govt is set to announce lockdown from April 14 midnight till April 30
The Maharashtra Government is set to announce a 15-day lockdown from midnight of April 14 till 11.59 pm, April 30, in a serious bid to push its efforts to break the virus chain. However, the government does not propose to suspend public transport, especially buses, trains and planes; nonetheless, people will be discouraged from undertaking unnecessary travel and prodded to work from home.
The final decision will come within a day or two, as Gudi Padwa is on April 13 and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is on April 14. There is a possibility of a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday and after its go-ahead, the lockdown will begin.
(With inputs from agencies)