Mumbai: Delhi-based trio held for duping people with fake jobs

127 passports and details of job aspirants were recovered from their possession

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Saki Naka police arrested three Delhi-based men for allegedly duping several people in the name of bogus job offers in the Merchant Navy. 127 passports and details of job aspirants were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the trio Shivam Kumar Gupta, 29, Udit Singh, 24, and Siddhart Bajpaiyee, 22, is suspected to have duped more than 127 people in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Gujarat, Lucknow, Rajasthan, and other places.

The matter surfaced in January after the police received a complaint from a person who alleged that unknown persons duped him of ₹43 lakh in the name of a job offer.

During the technical investigation, it was found that the mobile numbers used by the accused were located in Noida, Delhi and arrested. It was found that the trio had dozens of bank accounts that they created to transact money. The investigation on finding more similar cases is currently on, police said.

article-image
Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt insensitive towards farmers, alleges Ajit Pawar

MBMT celebrates international women's day, 25k women commuters get free ride

Mumbai: FIR registered against ex-TMC corporator for abusive statement against CM Shinde

MBMC’s Stinking Apathy: Bikers at Risk as Rickety Garbage Vans Spill Muck on Roads.

Mumbai: Central Railway to install 20 more water vending machines at different stations

