Mumbai: Degree colleges request additional time to conduct first semester exams of FY PG courses

Degree colleges have requested the University of Mumbai (MU) to provide additional time to complete the first semester examination of first year Postgraduate (PG) courses. MU has directed colleges to complete the first semester examinations of Masters of Arts (MA), Commerce (MCom) and Science (MSc) programmes by March 10, 2021.

On February 17, 2021, MU released a circular, stating colleges should hold the first semester examinations of first year PG courses by March 10 and upload scores on the university portal within five days. In response to the circular, degree colleges said they have not completed the syllabus, as admissions were delayed and the academic year began late.

Shubhra Aggarwal, a professor said, "We have not completed the mandatory 90-day teaching period for the first semester. The admissions to PG courses were completed by January-end. So technically, we need time till April at least to complete the syllabus. Also, students need sufficient time to prepare for the examinations."

While, the principal of a Kandivli degree college said, "The university should not rush to complete the examinations. Many students needed additional time to complete the admission process for PG courses this time, as they had returned to their native villages during the initial days of lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both students and professors need time to prepare for the first semester examinations."

Authorities of MU said they will provide additional time to degree colleges that are unable to adhere to the March 10 deadline. A senior official of MU said, "There is no hard and fast rule regarding the deadline of March 10 for the completion of the first semester examinations of the first year PG programmes. We will provide additional time to colleges that need time. But, it is better if colleges can complete examinations soon so that we can plan the second semester schedule."