Mumbai: Degree college admissions: Cut-offs slightly dip, seats filling fast

The cut-offs dipped by two to three per cent in the second merit list which was declared by degree colleges on Wednesday.

With seats filling fast in degree colleges for Undergraduate (UG) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU), degree colleges said few seats will be left for the third merit list.

This year, the cut-offs in the first merit list were high as many students have scored high marks in Class 12.

Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, Bandra west said, "The cut-offs are already high this year. The second merit list witnessed a slight dip in percentage. There are many students who have scored high marks so seats for courses that are most preferred will be filled soon."

For the First Year Bachelor of Science (FYBSc) General course, the cut-off stood at 90.50 per cent for HSC Science and 91 per cent for others at St Xavier's College, Fort. At Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, the second merit list closed at 95 per cent for Bachelor of Arts (BA), 84 per cent for BSc (general) and 92.70 per cent for BSc Computer Science.

Vinima Raut, a professor who manages degree college admissions said,

"Seats for preferred programmes such as self-financing unaided courses comprising of Management Studies, Information Technology (BScIT), Multimedia and Communication (BMM) and Finance in well-known colleges will get filled fast. The competition for seats is tougher this year."

Students who have been allotted seats in the second merit list can submit documents, undertaking forms and pay fees at their respective degree colleges from August 26 to 3pm on August 30 via online mode. The third merit list will be declared at 7pm on August 30.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:23 AM IST