Mumbai: Deadline for diploma engineering applications extended to July 30

The deadline to submit applications for admission to first year engineering programmes (diploma) after Class X has been extended to July 30, announced state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. Students can check the schedule and application process at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The extension has been given in order to award more time to students, who have passed Class X and received their results, to submit their application. Also, students who want to shift from first year junior college to a diploma programme can apply.

Makrand Pallav, a student said, "I want to opt for a diploma engineering programme because there is more practical exposure and hands-on learning in diploma courses as compared to regular engineering degree programmes."

Vipul Rao, another student said, "The competition for seats in engineering degree colleges is quite high after Class XII. I would prefer to pursue a diploma programme and gain practical knowledge of the field instead of opting for the regular Class XI and XII junior college studies."

In addition, Samant said, "Re-examination will be conducted after August 3, 2021, for those students who could not appear for the examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) due to heavy rainfall."

MSBTE is an autonomous board of the Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to diploma level technical education.