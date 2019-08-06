Mumbai: Dead body of woman found wrapped in plastic sack in Malad

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of an approximately 35-year-old woman from the Madh village in Malad area.

According to an official release by the department, acting on the information which came early in the morning, the police recovered the body of the woman which was found wrapped in a plastic sack near the beach.

An FIR was registered in the Malwani police station and the police are trying to identify the deceased. The body was sent to Bhagwati Hospital for postmortem and investigation is underway. Further details in this regard are awaited.