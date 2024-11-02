Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024

KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: The increasing number of young people falling prey to addiction has worried psychiatrists as the de-addiction centre run by KEM Hospital Parel has witnessed a 15% to 20% surge in new cases this year. According to the doctors running the centre, most of the patients seeking treatment are between the ages of 18 and 30.

Data from January to May this year reveals that 75 young patients in this age range are currently undergoing treatment, making it the largest demographic at the centre. There are 47 patients aged 31 to 45, nine patients under 18, and seven patients aged 46 to 60.

Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Dean Of The Hospital On The Reason For The Rise

Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean of the hospital, said one reason for the rise is increased awareness about the centre. “Overall surge in addiction rates can be a reason behind the rising trend we are seeing at our centre. It can also be because they are more aware of seeking help at the centre. Our doctors are also visiting schools and counselling, sensitising parents and students about the harmful effects of addiction and the services available,” he said.

Dr Shilpa Adarkar, additional professor, psychiatry department of KEM Hospital, said addiction among school and college-going teenagers and young adults is a growing concern. Adarkar, who has been working at the centre for the past 30 years, said, they are now seeing children with MDMA (MD) drugs and marijuana addiction too.

“Earlier, we used to see most addictions related to marijuana, sleeping pills, tobacco, cough syrup, brown sugar, inhalation of nail polish or adhesives, and alcoholism,” she said.

Dr Adarkar added that patients coming to KEM Hospital are from economically weaker backgrounds and it is a cause for concern to see an increased accessibility to high-value drugs such as MDMA among children from poor economic backgrounds.

About KEM's De-Addiction OPD Unit

KEM, the only civic hospital in Mumbai with a dedicated de-addiction OPD unit, expanded its services last year, adding 45 beds as part of a revamp to meet rising demand. On average, 1,000 to 1,200 new patients visit the OPD each year, while thousands more attend followups. Last year alone, 680 patients sought help for alcohol addiction, with another 270 seeking treatment for dependencies on other substances such as brown sugar, marijuana and sedatives. Alcohol addiction remains the most pervasive, affecting about 70% of patients.

Doctors cite various triggers for addiction, including peer pressure, mental stress, relationship problems, academic and personal challenges, as well as curiosity and the influence of media.

“Advertisements and movies that glamourise substance use can heavily impact vulnerable youth,” said Dr Adarkar, who stressed the importance of recognising these triggers to develop effective prevention and intervention strategies.

On Risk On Unproven Home Treatments

KEM doctors also warn against the risk of unproven home treatments promoted in de-addiction advertisements. Dr Ajita Nayak, head of psychiatry, cautions families against using such methods, which could harm patients further, and instead urges families to consult a trained psychiatrist.

Dr Nayak emphasised the role of families and society in addressing addiction. “Parents need to monitor their children’s social circles, media consumption, and spending habits,” she advised, adding that spending quality time and fostering open communication are vital preventive measures.