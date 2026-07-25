Mumbai DCPs Meet Raj Thackeray As City Gears Up For Sunday's MNS-Sena UBT Tricolour March At Dadar's Shivaji Park - VIDEO

Mumbai DCPs Meet Raj Thackeray As City Gears Up For Sunday's MNS-Sena UBT Tricolour March At Dadar's Shivaji Park |

Mumbai: Mumbai Deputy Commissioners of Police Mahendra Pandit and Jayant Mane met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday ahead of the proposed Sunday march in Mumbai.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy Commissioners of Police Mahendra Pandit and Jayant Meena met MNS chief Raj Thackeray ahead of the proposed protest march in Mumbai. The meeting is linked to security and permission issues, as Mumbai Police have not yet approved the march. A decision is… pic.twitter.com/O7RfCLc1pc — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

On July 27, a joint protest march has been organised by the Thackeray cousins in support of the NEET protesters, further demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The march will begin at Shivaji Park in Dadar and conclude at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Police meet Raj Thackeray

Visuals from outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence have been circulating on social media as a tense situation grips the city following the announcement of the march.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence, where the party meeting will be held ahead of tomorrow's protest march. pic.twitter.com/rAddmFjcEL — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray, who has urged citizens to join the morcha, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “On the coming July 27, against the chaos in the NEET exam, the ongoing student agitation regarding it, and the government's ongoing attempt to crush that agitation, we are taking out a 'Tricolour March'. You must have already been informed about this by the leaders of both our parties and from the central offices.”

Tricolour march message

Thackeray, further elaborating on the symbolism of the Tricolour in the march, asserted that the 'Tricolour March' is to protest against the Central government in New Delhi and the actions of the Delhi Police under its orders. “At the same time, this march is for those students who are firmly standing up without giving the government the slightest regard—for them, for their families, and to show those who cannot come to Delhi or express their protest by coming to Mumbai that the entire Maharashtra stands firmly behind you,” the post read.

माझ्या तमाम महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांना आणि शिवसैनिकांना

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



येत्या २६ जुलैला NEET परीक्षेतील गोंधळ, त्याबद्दल विद्यार्थ्यांचं सुरु असलेलं आंदोलन आणि ते आंदोलन चिरडण्याचा सरकारचा सुरु असलेला प्रयत्न याविरोधात आपण 'तिरंगा मार्च' काढत आहोत. त्याबद्दल तुम्हाला आपल्या… pic.twitter.com/wzkSQBWSyc — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) July 25, 2026

Furthermore, writing about the march, Thackeray also made it clear that this is a completely apolitical march and therefore, no flags of any party and no slogans in support of the leaders of any political party will be seen or heard during the march, keeping its focus solely on extending support to the student protesters.

“There will be a protest against the government, and slogans in support of the students and young men and women across the country. Even though Uddhav and I will be the convenors of the march, no one should raise slogans in our names either. We must keep in mind that this is the students' march, and I have not the slightest doubt that you will indeed keep that in mind,” Thackeray wrote in his post.

Warning against disruption

Moreover, during a joint press conference with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raj warned miscreants to stay away from the upcoming morcha if they intended to disrupt the peaceful protest march against the government. “We will beat them up, just like we did in Delhi.”

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