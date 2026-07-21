Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Photo Exhibition Of Late Dy CM Ajit Pawar Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary - Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated a photo exhibition dedicated to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The exhibition features photographs of Pawar from his childhood, family life, and wedding, as well as various moments from his political and social career.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Maharashtra’s beloved Deputy Chief Minister, the late Ajit Dada Pawar. Against that backdrop, a very beautiful photo exhibition was inaugurated today... Very beautiful pictures depicting Dada's… pic.twitter.com/6zGjZudelt — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2026

Fadnavis addresses the press after inauguration

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, “Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Maharashtra’s beloved Deputy Chief Minister, the late Ajit Dada Pawar. Against that backdrop, a very beautiful photo exhibition was inaugurated today... Very beautiful pictures depicting Dada's entire life—from his childhood, family, and wedding to various moments throughout his political and social career—are displayed in a very fine manner through this exhibition.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: To honour late former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s birth anniversary, an 'Ajit Smriti' photo exhibition showcasing key moments from his public and political life was inaugurated in Mumbai. The exhibition highlights significant milestones from his… pic.twitter.com/J4QOXMbH3M — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2026

Further speaking, he stated that the photographs reflect Pawar’s vibrant personality: “With his warm smile and, at times, his strict demeanour, all these aspects of his character can be seen in this exhibition.”

Pawar dies in a plane crash

The late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. News of his death sent shockwaves among his supporters and well-wishers. The plane carrying Pawar crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. The impact was so severe that everyone on board was declared dead.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash Near Baramati; Video

According to reports, Pawar was on his way to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the Zila Parishad elections when the crash occurred.

Upon receiving information about the crash, Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar rushed to Baramati. Visuals of the incident soon went viral on the internet.

During the Maharashtra 2026 budget session, Fadnavis in his address, praised Ajit Pawar, saying that they both shared more than a bond that was beyond political alliances.

Fadnavis further said that Pawar has not just inspired him but generations, through his work, ethics and sharp decisions.