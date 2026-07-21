'Peaceful Demonstrations Are A Democratic Right': CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Brutal Violence At Jantar Mantar - VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reacted to the alleged violence that broke out between the security forces and protesters in Delhi during the CJP-led Chalo Sansad March, stating that deliberate unrest will not be tolerated.
The statement comes as several viral videos showed RPF and police officials allegedly thrashing protesters. While several other viral videos showed stone-pelting and violence from the protesters' side.
Fadnavis on Jantar Mantar clash
Speaking to reporters, he said, “Peaceful protests are a democratic right, but violence and deliberate unrest won't be tolerated; some elements exploit protests for selfish gains; no government wants to baton-charge citizens."
Meanwhile, on Monday, a clash reportedly broke out at Jantar Mantar between RPF personnel and protesters who had gathered for the CJP protest march. Visuals of the alleged lathi-charge have gone viral on social media, with several users condemning the incident.
Opposition condemns police action
Following the conduct of the RPF and police officials towards students, civil society members and citizens demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, opposition leaders condemned the manner in which the crowd was handled.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, wrote, “In a democracy, every citizen has the constitutional right to peacefully voice their concerns. Instead of listening to those exercising this democratic right, the reported use of force to suppress their voices is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable.”
While Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the action, stating that it reflected a cowardly regime. “What a cowardly regime! Using brutal force against the students and those standing for students, only on one issue—asking for justice against examination paper leaks,” Thackeray wrote on his X account.
Protesters reportedly injured
Moreover, visuals shared on the internet of the alleged attack on students show several protesters injured, while some were seen in a bloodied state. Following the injuries, a few students were hospitalised.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: