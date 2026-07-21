Cockroach Janta Party Continues Jantar Mantar Protest; March To Parliament Will Continue Today, Says Dipke

PTI

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday said that its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue, a day after high-voltage drama unfolded in the national capital. Protesters have reclaimed the site after police personnel cleared the stage and tents at the protest venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy police deployment

Police and RAF personnel in large numbers continue to remain at the site. Earlier on Monday, more than 100 police personnel and over 60 protesters were injured after police used lathi charge and tear gas shells to disperse crowds that at one point came within metres of Parliament.

Security has also been beefed up outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Monday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that march to Parliament would continue for the second straight day on Tuesday, according to India Today. Notably, Tuesday is the second day of the monsson session of Parliament.

About 70 protesters were detained during the Monday march and an FIR had been filed against unidentified persons for violence and vandalism, according to police.

In a statement, Delhi Police said protesters displayed "unruly, aggressive and violent" behaviour during the protest. It added that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions, protesters refused to disperse and violated prohibitory orders, reported NDTV.

The protesters, on the other hand, accused Delhi Police of using excessive force during the "Sansad Chalo" march, alleging that several students were injured.

Government holds first talks

Amid escalating protests, the first interaction between the government and the protesters took place. Union Health Minister JP Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at his residence on Monday afternoon. He heard their demands and appealed to them to end their protest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CJP has put forth three demands before the Union Minister: the release of Sonam Wangchuk with no restriction on his movement, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leaks.

Nadda acknowledged their demands and posted on X that the CJP leaders had submitted a written petition to him around 4 pm. He said the discussion was initiated after CJP approached the government for talks.

Viral video sparks criticism

Meanwhile, a viral video purportedly showing CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya at a Burger King outlet during the party's Delhi protest sparked online criticism.

The timing of the clip has not been independently verified. However, after massive backlash, Dahiya defended himself on Instagram, saying he had worked tirelessly for the movement and did nothing wrong.