Action Plan For Marathi Language Conservation, Promotion on the Anvil: CM Fadnavis | File Pics

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to prepare and implement a comprehensive action plan for the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language, literature and regional dialects. He also instructed the State Marathi Development Institute to finalise the annual schedule of all its statutory meetings in advance to ensure continuity, transparency and efficiency in its functioning.

Chairing a meeting of the governing council of the State Marathi Development Institute at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis reviewed various initiatives aimed at strengthening Marathi language and culture. Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant and senior officials attended the meeting.

Members suggested expanding the 'Pustakanche Gaav' (Book Village) and 'Peti Vachanalaya' (Library in a Box) initiatives to provide quality Marathi literature to schools in tribal and border areas. Proposals were also made to establish a theatre complex in the Gadchiroli-Wadsa region to preserve the 'Zhadiboli' dialect and the theatrical traditions of eastern Vidarbha, promote folk art forms such as Bharud, Gondhal and Powada, and encourage children's literature and libraries. The Chief Minister assured that these suggestions would be considered positively.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting of the Governing Body of the Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha. The meeting was attended by Minister Uday Samant, President of the Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya and Sanskriti Mandal Prof. Sadanand More, Director of Rajya… pic.twitter.com/odj9rgPFjH — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

Fadnavis also reviewed the progress of the digitisation of nearly 1.5 million historical documents written in the Modi script at Thanjavur and discussed expediting the proposed Global Marathi Centre to be established in London in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Congratulating the institute for completing all pending statutory compliances, the Chief Minister said the clearance of its administrative and legal backlog had strengthened the institution. He stressed the need to focus on concrete policies for the promotion, research and preservation of Marathi and assured that pending issues concerning the institute's employees would also be resolved.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Uday Samant said the government has initiated the process of setting up 75 international Brihan Maharashtra forums to promote Marathi globally. He said a chair in the name of noted poet Kusumagraj has been established at Jawaharlal Nehru University, while a postgraduate course on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's guerrilla warfare has also been launched. The government has also decided to establish a 'Yashwantrao Chavan Translation Committee' to translate quality literature from Indian and international languages into Marathi.

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