Maharashtra Govt To Spend ₹40 Crore On CM, Deputy CMs' Residence Catering Over 4 Years; Tea at ₹23 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will spend nearly ₹40 crore over the next four years on food and refreshments for visitors at the official residences of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar after awarding a catering contract worth ₹9.85 crore annually to a private hospitality firm.

Sukh Sagar Wins Tender

A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department has appointed Mumbai-based 'Shree Sukh Sagar Hospitality Services' as the catering service provider from 'July 20, 2026, to July 19, 2030'. The contract was finalised through an e-tendering process in which six firms participated. The government said the agency was selected keeping in mind the security, confidentiality and operational requirements of the high-security official residences.

The catering services will be provided at 'Varsha', the Chief Minister's residence, 'Nandanvan', the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and 'Devgiri', the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. According to the GR, the combined annual expenditure on catering services at the three residences is estimated at ₹9.85 crore, translating to nearly ₹40 crore over the four-year contract period.

62 Items on Approved Menu

The approved menu comprises 62 food items, with rates fixed by the government. A cup of tea has been priced at ₹23, coffee at ₹16, while a high tea consisting of pastries/ sandwiches,/ wafers/ potato vada has been priced at ₹70. The rate card also includes VVIP vegetarian buffet meals at ₹520 per plate, VVIP non-vegetarian buffet meals at ₹620, and VVIP vegetarian and non-vegetarian mixed buffet meals at ₹720 per plate.

The GR specifies that payments will be made strictly at the approved rates and that no reimbursement will be allowed for food supplied at prices beyond the notified schedule. It also authorises officials in charge of the three residences to procure food from outside vendors on special occasions, subject to official supervision over quality and pricing.

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