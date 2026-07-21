Tourists Risk Lives At Navi Mumbai Waterfalls Despite Bans, Social Media Craze Blamed For Reckless Monsoon Trips | AI

Navi Mumbai: Despite strict restrictions and police deployment at major monsoon tourist destinations, visitors continue to risk their lives by taking unauthorised forest trails and hidden hill routes to reach prohibited waterfalls across Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran. Authorities have expressed concern over the growing trend, warning that the lure of social media fame and 'secret waterfall' locations is leading tourists into dangerous terrain where several fatal accidents have occurred over the years.

Entry Banned at Key Spots

The police and Forest Department have prohibited entry to waterfalls and hilly areas at Digha, Gavli Dev Hill, Belapur, Kharghar, Taloja, Adai, Karnala and Uran following repeated monsoon-related mishaps. Barricades and police personnel have been stationed at official entry points, but many tourists continue to evade security by using slippery, unmarked trails through forests and hill slopes.

Officials said these illegal routes are far more dangerous than the regular access roads. A minor slip on the steep terrain can prove fatal, while rescue operations become difficult because many of these remote locations have little or no mobile network coverage, delaying emergency response.

Social Media Fuels Recklessness

Authorities have also blamed social media for encouraging reckless monsoon tourism. Travel influencers and content creators frequently post videos of 'secret waterfalls' and unexplored spots, attracting large crowds to unsafe and restricted areas. Incorrect Google Maps tagging has further resulted in tourists entering sensitive locations such as Gadeshwar Dam, while many youngsters perform risky stunts in swollen streams without assessing the depth or force of the water.

Police said enforcing the restrictions remains a challenge due to the vast expanse of hilly terrain, making it impossible to station personnel at every unofficial trail. Besides trespassing, littering and dumping of plastic waste in streams and forests have also emerged as major concerns.

The dangers are reflected in the long list of tragedies reported over the years. Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar alone has witnessed more than 30 deaths since 2010, including 12 students who drowned in a single incident that year, four girl students who were washed away in 2019, and two youths who died this year. In 2023, an uncle and nephew died after slipping while attempting to reach Adai Waterfall through a rear hill route to avoid police barricades. This year, two tourists drowned at Devkund Waterfall in Mangaon despite a ban on entry till August 31, while three minor girls lost their lives after entering the deep waters of Jasai Lake in Uran. In 2015, a child died and another person was seriously injured after rocks fell near Beldarwadi Waterfall in Uran.

"Police deployment and barricades can only prevent access through authorised routes. If people deliberately choose hidden forest trails to bypass restrictions, they are putting their own lives at grave risk. We appeal to citizens to cooperate with authorities and avoid venturing into prohibited areas during the monsoon," a senior police officer said.

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