Padgha Residents Intensify Demand For Independent Tehsil Status, Reject Mere Additional Headquarters Proposal |

Bhiwandi: The demand for carving out Padgha as an independent tehsil by bifurcating the sprawling Bhiwandi tehsil has gained momentum, with local residents, social organisations and public representatives urging the Maharashtra government to accord the area full-fledged tehsil status instead of merely creating an additional tehsil headquarters.

Government Notification Triggers Push

The demand comes in response to a notification issued by the Revenue and Forest Department on June 11, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions regarding the proposed establishment of new headquarters and additional tehsils across the state. Among the proposals is the creation of an Additional Tehsil Headquarters at Padgha under Bhiwandi tehsil.

However, residents contend that considering Padgha's geographical importance, rapidly increasing population, expanding industrial activity and future infrastructure projects, the area deserves to be declared a separate tehsil with its own administrative headquarters and revenue offices.

Distant Villages Face Hardship

According to local representatives, Bhiwandi is one of the largest tehsils in Thane district, making it increasingly difficult for residents of distant rural villages to access government services. They argue that establishing an independent tehsil at Padgha would significantly improve administrative efficiency and accelerate the overall development of the surrounding rural belt.

Residents pointed out that Padgha serves as an important commercial hub for the region. The town is known for its agricultural produce market and dry fish trade, attracting traders and buyers from nearly 100 to 150 villages every day. The steady flow of commercial activity has made Padgha one of the key rural marketplaces in the district.

Expressway, Highways Add Strategic Value

The area's strategic location has further strengthened the demand. Padgha lies close to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (Expressway), the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, and the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, making it a major transportation junction. It is also well connected by rail, with Khadavli railway station located about five kilometres away and Vasind railway station around 10 kilometres from the town.

The jurisdiction of the Padgha Police Station covers nearly 50 to 60 villages, reflecting the administrative significance of the region. Local residents also noted that the rapid expansion of warehouse zones and logistics parks has accelerated urbanisation, resulting in substantial population growth that satisfies one of the key requirements for establishing a separate tehsil.

Water Resources, Storage Upgraded

Supporters of the proposal further highlighted the area's natural and civic infrastructure. The Bhatsa River flows south of Padgha, while the backwaters of the Bhatsa Dam provide abundant water resources for future expansion. The village currently has a 1.5 MLD water storage facility, which authorities plan to upgrade to 6 MLD in view of the growing population. A new water treatment plant has also been proposed near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard.

The existing APMC market yard is expected to be developed into a wholesale fruit and vegetable market catering to neighbouring towns and districts. Residents believe this would further strengthen Padgha's role as a regional commercial centre.

7 Acres Identified for Government Offices

If Padgha is granted independent tehsil status, nearly seven acres of government land near the Bhatsa Colony have been identified for constructing various government offices, enabling citizens to access revenue and administrative services locally instead of travelling long distances to Bhiwandi.

Residents also claimed that proposals for establishing a Rural Police Headquarters, a Regional Transport Office (RTO) and a Thane district prison in the vicinity are under consideration. In addition, they have demanded the upgradation of the existing Primary Health Centre into a Sub-District Hospital to provide emergency medical care, particularly for accident victims on the nearby Samruddhi Expressway and Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The area is also expected to gain further prominence with the proposed construction of an international stadium approximately four kilometres from Padgha. Educational infrastructure is already in place, with schools, higher secondary institutions and a college catering to students from the surrounding villages.

Considering the existing infrastructure, ongoing urbanisation and several proposed development projects, local residents have urged the state government to go beyond the proposal for an additional tehsil headquarters and instead declare Padgha an independent tehsil by bifurcating Bhiwandi tehsil.

The demand has received support from several local leaders and citizens, including Dr Sanjay Patil, Shrikant Gaikar, Kashinath Shelar, Vasant Patil, Bhanudas Tamboli, Vilas Patil, Bhagwan Sambre, Ashok Sherekar, Dattatraya Patole, Avinash Mhatre, Shantaram Patil, Mohan Shelar, Dilshad Shaikh, Suchit Jadhav, Sanjay Patel, Rupesh Kuduskar, Sagar Pardhi, Satyavan Jadhav and Sandip Gaikwad, among others.

Local representatives said they would soon finalise the next course of action to pursue the demand before the state government, emphasising that an independent Padgha tehsil would ensure faster governance, better public services and balanced regional development.

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